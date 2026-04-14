Sikkim Governor pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on 135th birth anniversary

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on April 14, paid rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary, emphasising the national icon’s vision of a society founded on equality and justice.

Addressing a commemorative programme at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the Governor stated that true democracy rests not only on political equality but also on social and economic justice. He highlighted Ambedkar’s relentless efforts in combating caste-based discrimination and ensuring the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Mathur also underscored Ambedkar’s significant contributions to inclusive development, universal adult franchise, labour welfare, and women’s empowerment. He noted that the Central Government has undertaken several initiatives for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes (SCs), including scholarships, fellowships, and skill development programmes.

The Governor further stated that the Sikkim Government is actively implementing welfare schemes, strengthening educational infrastructure, and ensuring equitable access to opportunities at the grassroots level. He emphasised the importance of the strict enforcement of laws protecting the rights and dignity of Scheduled Castes, along with the need for legal aid and awareness initiatives, reiterating the state’s commitment to social harmony and inclusiveness.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who attended the programme but did not address the gathering, later shared a message paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution. He described the day as a reminder of a remarkable life dedicated to giving a voice to the unheard and dignity to those long denied it.

“Babasaheb's journey, marked by courage and conviction, reshaped the conscience of our nation and laid the groundwork for a more just and inclusive India,” the Chief Minister said. He further urged citizens to carry forward Ambedkar’s ideals by promoting harmony, standing against discrimination, and uplifting those in need, noting that every small step brings the nation closer to the India he envisioned.

The event was organised by the Social Welfare Department in coordination with the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association (ASSCWA). During the programme, a publication titled “Shim Chetra” and a poetry collection were released. Felicitations were also presented to distinguished personalities and state toppers from the Scheduled Caste community in recognition of their achievements.