Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and the District Magistrate of Gangtok Tushar G. Nikhare, on April 9 met at Raj Bhavan on April 9, discussing ongoing developmental initiatives in the district, with particular emphasis on the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The programme is a flagship scheme of the Government of India aimed at transforming remote border villages.

During the discussion, the Governor sought a detailed update on the implementation of the programme in Gangtok. The District Magistrate briefed him on several key projects underway, including the much-anticipated Kuzu Eco Park at Gnathang, which has received sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs and is being executed by the Government of Sikkim.

The project is expected to boost rural tourism, promote sustainable development, and generate local employment in the border areas.

Commending the district administration's commitment, Governor Mathur appreciated the strides being made in strengthening rural infrastructure and uplifting remote communities. He lauded the collaborative efforts of the state and central governments in bringing inclusive development to the Himalayan frontier.

In a related development, Shri Nikhare extended a formal invitation to the Hon’ble Governor to attend the upcoming Gangtok Got Talent event as the Chief Guest. The event, organized by the District Administrative Centre, Gangtok, in collaboration with Stars of Hope (NGO), is being held under the banner of two important national campaigns — Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The talent showcase is aimed at encouraging creative expression and artistic talent among the youth, while also spreading awareness on gender equality and substance abuse prevention. By offering a constructive platform, the initiative seeks to empower the younger generation and promote community engagement through cultural expression.

Governor warmly accepted the invitation and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event. He also commended the District Magistrate for his proactive governance and consistent dedication to the welfare of the people of Gangtok.