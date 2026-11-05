Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam on November 5 held a meeting with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Cabinet colleagues to review the progress of key welfare schemes and development initiatives in the state.

The meeting, held at Lok Bhavan, provided the newly appointed Governor an opportunity to interact with the state leadership and take stock of ongoing projects, government priorities and future plans.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang introduced the Governor to the members of the Council of Ministers and briefed him on the state's development priorities.

The Governor sought updates from the ministers on the implementation of various welfare schemes and major initiatives undertaken by both the Centre and the state government.

Emphasising inclusive development, Gautam stressed the need to extend basic facilities to remote areas and promote innovation in sectors such as education, healthcare, tourism, agriculture and environmental conservation.

He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between the state government and the public would contribute to Sikkim's overall development.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tamang described the interaction as an opportunity for meaningful engagement and coordination between Lok Bhavan and the state administration.

He expressed hope for continued cooperation between the Governor's office and the state government in the collective interest of the people of Sikkim.