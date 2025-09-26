Sikkim Governor stresses value addition, drone tech in agriculture

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday urged scientists to focus on value addition of crops, particularly large cardamom, while highlighting the growing importance of drone technology in modern agriculture.

Inaugurating a workshop of ICAR–Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, Guwahati, in collaboration with Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Mathur also called for setting up more Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Sikkim to expand farmer outreach and training.

Addressing the programme virtually, Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan underlined the need for natural and organic farming, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for agriculture in the North East. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, who attended the event, said Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) will play a crucial role in boosting farmers’ incomes and livelihoods.

Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung also pressed for the establishment of two new KVKs in the state, noting that the expansion would help bridge gaps in training and technology dissemination.

The workshop reviewed agricultural technologies, On-Farm Trials (OFTs), and Front-Line Demonstrations (FLDs), recommending region-specific strategies for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. A technology exhibition showcased innovative tools, techniques, and flagship products, while publications by KVKs under ICAR-ATARI Zone VI were also released.

Technical sessions featured experts from diverse fields including agriculture, horticulture, natural resource management, livestock, fisheries, farm machinery, and secondary agriculture.