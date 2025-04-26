Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar, on April 26, held discussions on key developmental initiatives taken in the sector.

The two dignitaries also discussed the initiatives undertaken in other sectors like urban infrastructure and housing, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

It must be mentioned that Khattar is on a three-day visit to Sikkim.

According to the statement, Mathur appreciated the efforts of the Centre in strengthening infrastructure in Sikkim and highlighted the unique needs and challenges of the Himalayan state.

The Union minister assured continued support from the central government for the holistic development of Sikkim, it said.