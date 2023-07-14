Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on July 14 urged National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to continue its efforts for the betterment of border villages and districts in collaboration with the state government.

He was speaking at the 42nd foundation day of the NABARD was celebrated at the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor further congratulated the entire team of NABARD and said that the institution has played an important role in changing the development scenario of the country rendering exemplary service to the nation during its long journey of 42 years.

''NABARD provides financial and technical assistance to Indian agriculture, and promotes self-help groups and cooperative institutions so that the beneficiaries can get support to move towards development,'' he added.

Acharya also expressed his appreciation that the farmers are getting benefitted from Kisan Credit Card (KKC) and urged the stakeholders to coordinate their efforts and ensure full utilization of KCC.

He further appreciated SRLM and NABARD for their collaborative future endeavours with the view to support the SHGs in the state and highlighted that the vision of the development of Sikkim is the development of villages.

The Sikkim Governor also advised the nodal departments to organize exhibitions, and awareness campaigns on the importance of effective implementation of central and state government schemes in the state to ensure maximum benefits reach the beneficiaries for the successful execution of schemes at all levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development Minister, Sonam Lama said that NABARD has made significant contributions to rural infrastructure development by supporting various projects that have enhanced connectivity within the rural areas and facilitated the growth of agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

''NABARD had played a vital role in promoting the agriculture and horticulture sector by providing financial assistance for the adoption of sustainable farming practices in the length and breadth of the state,'' he added.

He also thanked NABARD for supporting livelihood and rural entrepreneurship initiatives in Sikkim that had created employment opportunities, boasted rural incomes, and further contributed to the overall socio-economic development in the state.

“Since its inception, NABARD has been consistently working in line with the vision and mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology, and institutional development for securing prosperity,” said Sanjay Kumar Gupta General Manager, NABARD, Sikkim.

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