As water levels continue to rise due to persistent rainfall in the Singtam region, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited the Indreni Bridge on Tuesday to assess the situation. The brief inspection was aimed at reviewing the state’s readiness as concerns grow over possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Governor Mathur was joined by Commissioner-cum-Secretary Jitendra Singh Raje and other Raj Bhavan officials. During the visit, he met with Singtam Nagar Panchayat members, local authorities, and residents to gather on-the-ground insights into the impact of the rising river levels.

Though current conditions are not yet critical, the increasing water flow has prompted precautionary measures. Officials have been directed to stay alert and prepare for potential emergencies.

“The focus must be on preparedness,” Mathur told officials. “Early action and public awareness are crucial to preventing any loss.”

He stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination during the monsoon and asked local agencies to monitor the situation closely. Residents in vulnerable zones were urged to follow official advisories and remain cautious.