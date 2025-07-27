Sikkim Governor calls for tourism and innovation boost during Temi Tea Estate visit

Sikkim Governor, Om Prakash Mathur's visit to the iconic Temi Tea Estate in Namchi district on July 26, highlighted the importance of Sikkim’s only tea estate in the state’s economy and heritage. The visit also underscored the potential of Temi as a world-class tourist destination.

Upon arrival at the estate, the Governor was warmly received by Managing Director Smt Radha Pradhan, ADC Namchi Smt Trisang Tamang, SDPO Ravangla Shri Roshan Rai, along with other senior officials and dedicated staff members of the Temi Tea Estate.

The Governor took a detailed tour of the sprawling tea gardens and the modernized processing unit. From the freshly plucked green leaves to the stages of fermentation, drying, and final packaging, the Governor observed the entire tea production process with keen interest. Assistant Manager Shri Prateek Gautam guided him through the estate’s workings and explained the variety of premium teas produced at Temi, which are not only cherished across India but also exported globally for their distinctive flavour and high quality.

Impressed by the harmonious integration of traditional tea-making techniques with new-age processing tools, Governor Mathur praised the estate’s commitment to authenticity. During a special tasting session, he sampled some of the finest tea blends and expressed deep appreciation for the estate’s rich and nuanced flavours.

The Governor advised the estate management to explore more advanced technologies and diversify its production. He specifically recommended the introduction of CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) varieties alongside the signature Temi Tea, which could help the estate tap into newer markets. He also emphasized the need to develop Temi Tea Estate as a tourist destination by highlighting its scenic beauty, tea heritage, and cultural legacy to attract more visitors, both domestic and international.

In a heartwarming moment during the visit, the Governor met and interacted with tea garden workers amid the lush green plantation. He acknowledged their contribution to preserving the tea culture of Sikkim and even joined them in plucking tea leaves — a gesture that earned him warm smiles and applause from the local workers. The Governor’s humble act reinforced his deep respect for grassroots efforts and the people who uphold Sikkim’s traditional industries.

Later, the Governor visited Kuzu Point and Mela Tar, two of the estate’s most scenic locations. These sites, often overlooked, hold immense potential as tourist attractions, blending nature’s charm with the calming backdrop of tea gardens. His visit to these spots sent a strong message about the need to boost eco-tourism and cultural tourism in Sikkim.