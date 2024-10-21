Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, on October 21 welcomed a delegation of teachers and students from Udaipur at Raj Bhavan, marking an enriching experience for the visitors on their educational tour.

During the interaction, the Governor highlighted Sikkim's cultural heritage and natural beauty, commending the state for its cleanliness and discipline.

The Sikkim Governor spoke passionately about the state's vibrant landscapes and the commitment of the Sikkimese people to nation-building.

He also paid tribute to Major General Sagat Singh, a heroic figure from the Indo-China War of 1967, emphasising the importance of remembering his contributions. He announced plans for a documentary detailing General Singh's bravery.

Mathur shared insights on the Vibrant Village Programme and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', urging students to prioritize their education. "The students of today are the architects of tomorrow's India," he stated, encouraging them to embrace values of honesty and integrity.

The event featured a performance of the patriotic song "Dharti Sunariya" by female students, adding a spirited touch to the occasion, as the Governor reiterated Sikkim's reputation as a land of wisdom and knowledge.