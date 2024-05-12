The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, embarked on a spiritual journey at Varanasi today. He visited the revered Baba Vishwanath Temple at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of Sikkim, invoking divine blessings for their well-being and harmony.

He then graced the ancient traditional Adivasi 'Gogo Puja' and tribal seminar as the Chief Guest at Khushboo Vatika, Varanasi.

The ceremony, imbued with reverence and cultural significance, witnessed a harmonious convergence of spirituality and nature as he devotedly participated in the sacred ritual.

Addressing the audience, the Hon’ble Governor lauded the pivotal role played by the tribal community in environmental protection and national development. He emphasized the imperative of preserving and cherishing our natural surroundings, stressing the collective responsibility towards environmental stewardship as the cornerstone of our existence.

‘Gogo Puja’ stands as a testament to the profound respect and gratitude of the community towards Mother Nature. This ancient practice embodies the deep-rooted symbiosis between humanity and the environment, reflecting a timeless bond of reverence and reciprocity.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees and community members, united in celebration of the essence of 'Gogo Puja' and reaffirming their commitment to environmental preservation.

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