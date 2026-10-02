Sikkim govt allows employees to leave office early for Governor's Gold Cup
The Sikkim government has allowed employees to leave office at 1.30 pm for the Governor's Gold Cup matches. The concession is tied to match tickets and written approval, underscoring the tournament's regional pull.
- A Home Department circular issued on October 1 announced the concession
- Staff must show valid tickets issued by the Sikkim Football Association
- Written approval from controlling officers is mandatory before employees leave workplaces
The Sikkim government has given its employees an early finish at work so they can attend matches of the 42nd All India Governor's Gold Cup Football Tournament, which will be held at Paljor Stadium from October 5 to 16.
A circular issued by the Home Department on October 1 allows officers and staff of government offices across the state to leave their workplaces at 1:30 pm to watch the tournament.
The concession, however, comes with conditions. Employees must produce valid match tickets issued by the Sikkim Football Association and obtain written permission from their respective controlling officers before leaving office.
The Governor's Gold Cup is one of Sikkim's major football tournaments and attracts teams and football fans from across the region.
This year's edition will be played at Paljor Stadium over 12 days, from October 5 to 16.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today