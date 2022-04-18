The Sikkim Government's Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department is working on the 'Animal Health & Disease Management Information System (AHD-MIS),' which would track infectious and non-infectious diseases, treatment, and inoculation information for all animal species.

A technical consultation meeting was recently convened in Gangtok under the chairmanship of AH&VS Secretary - Dr. P. Senthil Kumar.

Dr. BM Chettri, Principal Director of Animal Husbandry; Dr. Madan S. Shankar, Principal Director of Veterinary Services; Dr. Sharman Rai (Piggery Development); Dr. S.P. Bhutia (VS); and Dr. T.B. Ghatani (Gangtok District) were among those who attended.

This MIS, according to the AH&VS Secretary, could collect all disease-related data from the field. The designated jurisdiction's Veterinary Officer is responsible for reporting all animal health and illness information using a mobile app.

The MIS system is being developed with ICT tools to collect, process, and generate reports at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level, Block level, District level, and State level to enable information availability for managers, decision-makers, and policymakers, while keeping in mind immediate response, control, and management of animal diseases in the state.