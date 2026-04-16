Sikkim govt directs staff to attend PM Modi’s statehood celebration events

The Government of Sikkim has directed its employees to attend programmes of Narendra Modi scheduled later this month to mark the closing ceremony of the state’s 50 years of statehood.

According to a circular issued by the Department of Personnel, all officers and employees, including those posted in districts, have been asked to participate in welcoming the Prime Minister in Gangtok on April 27.

The circular further stated that officers, along with Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ employees posted in and around Gangtok, are required to attend the main closing ceremony at Paljor Stadium on April 28. Employees have also been encouraged to wear traditional attire during the events.

Heads of Departments have been instructed to coordinate schedules and ensure arrangements for both the reception and the main event.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier inaugurated the year-long 50th statehood celebrations, addressing the event virtually from Bagdogra in West Bengal due to inclement weather.