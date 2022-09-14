A delegation of Sikkim government led by the Minister Sonam Lama was granted an audience by His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama.

On behalf of the Sikkimese people, the Minister formally extended an invitation to His Holiness to bless and visit Sikkim towards the end of October 2022.

"His Holiness expressed a keen desire to visit Sikkim, which was always dear to Him, and graciously accepted the invitation for which we are highly grateful. His Holiness expressed his deep gratitude for the invitation and enquired about the well-being of the people of Sikkim,’’ Lama said.

Similarly the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, ‘'I am joyful that His Holiness accepted the invitation to visit our state'’.

The CM further mentioned that his benign presence will be a great privilege for the devotees to seek his blessings.

Notably, on 6th July 2022 the had said, "If all goes well then HH Dalai Lama will visit Sikkim to bless Sikkimese people by this year."

"After the formation of our government in the year 2029 we have approached HH Dalai Lama and invited them to visit Sikkim but due to pandemic it was cancelled and recently we have again approached him and invited to visit Sikkim and if all goes well as cases of Covid has again started to increase then it may get cancelled but if the situation remains good then we will bring HH Dalai Lama to Sikkim within this year to bless Sikkimese people," CM added.