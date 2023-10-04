After the State Disaster Management of Sikkim issued a flood alert after torrential rainfall led to the swelling of the Teesta River, the Education Department has decided to shut down all Government educational institutions till October 8.

The Teesta River is reportedly overflowing above danger level after a probable cloudburst on October 4. Several low-lying areas have been submerged and reports of vehicles, parts of ATTC college and NH-10 has been washed away. Reports have also surfaced of a few army personnel washed away in the ensuing floods.

According to sources, there is a looming threat of further damages as South Lhonal Lake is on the bring of an outburst that could trigger flash floods. Additionally, there is a heightened risk of South Khonak river overflowing indicating a potentially volatile situation