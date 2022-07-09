Bharat Basnet, President of Sikkimey Nagrik Samaj (SNS) has termed the government’s banning of the proposed Joint Action Committee (JAC) scheduled for 11 July “an unfortunate attempt to suppress the truth and save the Chief Secretary from corruption charges leveled at him.”

Basnet said that instead of appreciating the work put in by SNS to unearth corruption at the top echelons of bureaucracy in the state, the ruling party was instead trying to not only protect the senior most officer but was also creating fear in the public by issuing prohibitory orders.

He again reiterated that handwriting on the cheques issued Gupta was the same as his own handwriting and questioned how sale of property in Rajasthan can be done on Sikkim stamp paper.

"We have submitted all the documents to various agencies. All we are asking is for suspension of Mr. Gupta till investigations are completed because we fear that there cannot be fair investigation with him at the helm of affairs. Instead, the ruling party is protecting him and shutting us down. Sikkim public needs to judge for itself what is right and what is wrong," said Basnet.

The DC East, in a notification issued on Friday, had imposed Section 144 CrPC on several areas of the capital to stop the rally from taking place.

The Gangtok district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr PC in the entirety of MG Marg and other vital roads from July 9 till 12.

Apart from the MG Marg, the prohibitory orders will also be enforced on the roads from Zero Point to Tashiling Secretariat, from TNA junction to Palace gate, from Tibet road to Assembly junction, and the stretch leading up to the High Court.

The order, promulgated by District Magistrate Rahul K, shall come into effect at 9 pm of July 9 and remain in effect till 6 pm of July 12.

Earlier a joint committee of political and apolitical organisations warned to take out a protest rally from MG Marg on July 11.

They are demanding the State chief secretary’s dismissal on corruption allegations.The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj has leveled corruption charges against Chief Secretary SC Gupta on the basis of a CAG report. The group has demanded the prompt interference of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The organization has also accused the Chief Secretary of flouting Rule 16 (3) of the All India Service (conduct) Rule 1968 related to transactions concerning immovable properties.