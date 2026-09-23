Sikkim govt to provide land for three temples, says CM Prem Singh Tamang

The Sikkim government will provide land for the construction of three temples in the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on September 23.

Tamang made the announcement while addressing the 135th Foundation Day celebration of the Sikkim Marwari Samaj at Manan Kendra in Gangtok, in the presence of Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

He said the respective communities would identify and propose suitable locations for the Holika Dahan, Shyam Baba and Pahadi Mata temples, following which the state government would provide land for their construction.

Tamang also highlighted the contribution of the Marwari community to Sikkim's social and economic development, particularly its role in trade and commerce during the state's formative years.

He praised the community's contributions to entrepreneurship, philanthropy and social service, saying its journey offered valuable lessons for Sikkim's continued development.

The chief minister said the state government had taken several measures for the welfare and representation of the Marwari community.

These include representation in urban local governance, income tax exemption, Rs 1 crore assistance for the Marwari Dharamshala in Gangtok and recognition of the Marwari community among the 21 recognised Sikkimese communities.

Tamang also said Holi has been accorded state-level recognition in Sikkim, while members of the community have benefited from various Chief Minister's Welfare Schemes.

He said the Marwari community would continue to play a role in the state's growth and development.