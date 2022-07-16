With a surge in Covid cases in the last few days, the Sikkim government has started fining Rs 500 from those not masks in public places.

Earlier too, Sikkim government has made the wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places. Via a communique issued by Additional Chief Secretary R. Telang, the government intimated that social distancing (maintaining a distance of 6 feet) shall also be compulsory in public places.

It needs mention here that 87 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Himalayan state in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of active cases in the state to 414, with one death.

Spitting in public places shall also be punishable with a fine as per the Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) regulations of 2020.

The communique further stated that provision for hand wash or sanitizer shall also be made at entry points and exit points of public gatherings.

Meanwhile, India registered over 20,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The health ministry data updated today said that 56 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 5,25,660. With the new cases, the active cases now stand at 1,40,760.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 199.71 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent, according to the ministry.