District and Gram Panchayat rankings under Swachh Survekshan (Grameen) 2023 will be held in two timeline from 15th July to 25th August for state and district Rankings while from 1st to 20th August rankings of gram panchayat will be held.

The independent survey team will visit 120 villages, and 1800 households in all 6 districts of Sikkim and also conduct a survey on 10 GPUs nominated to the national level by Sikkim state.

Besides this, the team will inspect solid waste, liquid waste (Grey Water & Faecal Sludge), plastic waste management, and overall Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) implementations at household and community levels in Sikkim.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Rural Development Department, and the Sikkim government have called upon all the members of society to contribute and respond wholeheartedly to make state win at the national level.