The Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim has announced grand plans for this year’s Bhanu Jayanti celebrations, set to take place on July 13. During a press conference held today, Hari Dhungel, President of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim, detailed the elaborate arrangements being made to honor the birth anniversary of the renowned Nepali poet, Bhanu Bhakta Acharya.

Dhungel emphasized the long-standing tradition of celebrating Bhanu Jayanti in Sikkim since 1940, noting the significant growth in festivities since the 1980s. He highlighted last year's national-level celebration as a benchmark for this year's event, which promises to be equally grand.

The celebrations will begin with the garlanding of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya's statue in the morning, followed by various cultural and literary activities throughout the day. A key highlight of this year's event is the introduction of the "Sevashri Samman," which will honor distinguished personalities across seven categories for their contributions to literature and culture.

Among the notable awardees are Bhaskar Poudel, who will receive the Bhasa Seva Shri Samman; Uddab Gopal Shresta, awarded the Sahitya Seva Shri Samman; and Dhan Kumar Gurung, honored with the Sangeet Seva Shri Samman, among others.

Dhungel also spoke about the importance of the Bhanu Purashkar, a prestigious award given to individuals dedicated to preserving language and literature. This year, Dup Tsering Lepcha will be honored for his outstanding contributions to the preservation of the Lepcha language, while Karma Lobzang Bhutia will be recognized for his efforts in preserving the Bhutia language.

As part of the Bhanu Jayanti celebrations, a Ramayan Path competition and a poetry competition are scheduled, with various literary contests set to take place on July 8. These events aim to engage the community and promote literary excellence among participants.