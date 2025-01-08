The Gorkha Rashtriya Congress (GRC), led by Bharat Dong, has issued a one-month deadline to the governments of Sikkim and India to address the demand for either statehood for Darjeeling or its merger with Sikkim. The ultimatum, set to expire on February 7, 2025, comes amid renewed tensions over the region's future.

Dong accused the Sikkim government of stalling the merger, a core demand of the GRC since its inception in 2004. “Darjeeling was never part of West Bengal,” he asserted, citing historical and legal claims. According to Dong, Darjeeling was leased from Sikkim in 1835 and placed under Bengal during the 1905 partition. After India’s independence, he argued, the region was unfairly transferred to West Bengal, ignoring competing claims from India, Pakistan, and China.

The GRC contends that a 1918 law formalising Darjeeling’s inclusion in West Bengal was repealed in 2018. Despite this, they allege that no action has been taken to rectify the region’s administrative status. Dong also accused local politicians of exploiting the issue for personal gain, describing them as “brokers.”

Warning of further escalation, Dong stated, “If no action is taken by February 7, we will demand a separate country. Darjeeling is neither a part of West Bengal nor India.”

The GRC has consistently advocated for Darjeeling’s merger with Sikkim, citing historical and cultural ties. However, they blame Sikkim’s leadership for obstructing progress. “Sikkim’s reluctance to integrate Darjeeling has been a significant obstacle,” Dong said, adding that ministers from both Sikkim and Darjeeling, along with public misinformation, have contributed to the delay.

The party also pointed to Darjeeling’s colonial history as evidence of its distinct identity, referencing its lease from Sikkim and the annexation of Kalimpong from Bhutan. They allege decades of neglect by the central government despite repeated petitions for a resolution.

“We have waited 23 years since our party’s formation, and yet no solution is in sight,” Dong said. “If Gorkhaland is unattainable, we will not accept the current status under West Bengal. Our land belongs to us, and we will fight for it.”