Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of tourism, not only in Sikkim but globally. Highlighting the state’s achievements, he described Sikkim as the “green and organic jewel” of India and a model for the entire country.

“Though we are a small state on the border, we have become a model for the whole country,” he said at the International Youth Conclave for tourism development, being held for three days in Yangang, South Sikkim. “We have worked hard in many areas like saving the environment, reducing poverty, giving more power to women, and making sure development is good for everyone.”

He further hailed the conclave for being a platform for collaboration, innovation, and inspiration.”

He added that he was attending not just as the chief minister of the state, but as someone who strongly believes in the power of young people to turn tourism into a better and more meaningful journey.

The chief minister shared that Sikkim has a literacy rate of over 90 per cent, and the state’s GDP has grown by 85 per cent in the last five years. He also said that tourism in Sikkim now makes up almost 10 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), showing how important the sector is for the local economy.

He mentioned that Sikkim is putting strong efforts into eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and tourism led by local communities. He added that over 1,000 homestays have been set up in different parts of the state, which help local people earn and also give tourists a taste of real Sikkimese life.

CM Tamang also spoke about the state’s programs for the future. He highlighted initiatives like “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” (My Tree, My Child) and the “Shishu Samriddhi Yojana,” both aimed at supporting children and taking care of the environment. He said these steps show how much Sikkim cares about future generations.

While addressing the youth, he said their ideas, stories, and efforts are very important. “Whether it is through digital storytelling, new businesses, or green projects, it is your creativity that will shape the future of tourism,” he told the young audience.

He also thanked the participants who came from different parts of India and from other countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Iran, and Bangladesh. He expressed his gratitude to the event organizers, the volunteers, various government departments, and all the partners involved in making the conclave a success.

“This is our chance to connect cultures, support local jobs, and make Sikkim a global tourism leader,” he said. “Let us shape a tourism industry that celebrates nature, uplifts communities, and inspires generations.”