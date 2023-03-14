The much-awaited Greenfield Airport Pakyong in the region has started its commercial flight services, marking a milestone in the aviation industry. The first flight of the year was operated by Spice Jet, which carried a total of 43 passengers.

The airport, located in Pakyong, Sikkim, had been operational since 2018 but had been facing operational challenges due to bad weather and technical issues. With the airport's regular services resuming, the local community is hopeful that the region's tourism industry will see a boost, and it will help in the economic development of the state.

It should be noted that normal flights from Delhi to Pakyong and Pakyong to Delhi will begin operating from March 26 and onwards. This will be a significant step towards improving connectivity in the region and providing a more convenient travel option for passengers.

The airport's inaugural flight has been a much-awaited event, and it has been welcomed by passengers and the aviation industry. With the commencement of regular commercial flight services, the airport is expected to emerge as a vital hub for the region's economic growth.