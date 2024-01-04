President of Sikkimese Mulniwasi Suraksha Sangh, Ratna Lal Sapkota on January 4 expressed concerns over the recent incident involving a Nepali Youtuber entering Sikkim without adhering to the mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations. The Sangh stated the importance of maintaining the region's security protocols and urged both locals and visitors to follow established laws.

Addressing the media, Sapkota stated, "Our main agenda today is to address the rising incidents of individuals from outside Sikkim causing disturbances. It's disheartening to witness a situation turn political with blame being cast on politicians and the general public alike. We aim to safeguard the sentiments of the people of Sikkim."

Highlighting the specific case of the Nepali Youtuber, Sapkota questioned the entry process, pointing out the necessity of the ILP since 1920. He raised concerns about the role of both the individual in question and the police authorities in ensuring proper documentation and compliance with regulations.

"Now, this matter has turned political. People are blaming each other and it hurts our Sikkim sentiments. We welcome anyone from abroad but they must follow the proper procedures," Sapkota stated saying that ILP is mandatory in Sikkim. He called for accountability from both the police authorities and the individuals involved.

Sapkota urged an investigation into the incident requesting access to CCTV footage to determine the actions of the police and whether proper checks were conducted. He clarified that the focus is on addressing the lapses in the system rather than placing blame on any specific nationality.

"We welcome everyone in Sikkim, including our brothers and sisters from Nepal. However, we urge all to obtain the necessary permits and follow legal channels. There are processes in place and we should respect them," Sapkota said.

Sapkota also spoke on the existence of two types of permits, Protected Areas Permit (PAP) and Restricted Areas Permit (RAP) within the ILP framework. He urged tourists and citizens to familiarize themselves with these regulations stating that ILP is a longstanding practice in Sikkim.

"We have checkpoints for a reason.. to prevent illegal entry. We need the cooperation of tourism and police departments to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future," he said.