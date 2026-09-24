Sikkim group flags territorial concerns over possible Gorkhaland settlement

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has written to Governor Om Prakash Mathur raising what it described as “grave constitutional and national” concerns over the possible territorial implications of the ongoing discussions on a permanent political solution for Darjeeling and the Gorkhaland issue.

In a representation dated September 23, 2026, and also addressed to the Union Home Minister, Sikkim Chief Minister and Union Home Secretary, SIBLAC sought clarity on references to neighbouring states in a preliminary discussion draft circulated in July.

‘Option-4’ triggers concern

SIBLAC’s principal concern relates to a preliminary draft linked to Prof Mahendra P Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to the Sikkim chief minister.

The organisation said the draft had referred to a “Fourth Pathway”, or “Option-4”, involving a separate North Bengal state and “contiguous areas of neighbouring States”.

SIBLAC said the wording raised apprehensions in Sikkim about possible territorial implications.

Prof Lama has subsequently clarified publicly that Sikkim was never intended to be included in the proposal and that Option-4 was dropped from the final submission made to the Centre in August 2026.

However, SIBLAC has sought a formal written explanation, including details of who the preliminary proposal was shared with and the reasons for its subsequent withdrawal.

The organisation said it was seeking clarity to address what it considers concerns regarding Sikkim’s territorial and constitutional position.

SIBLAC raises other concerns

The organisation’s representation also referred to public statements attributed to members of the Gorkha Rashtriya Congress, including an alleged suggestion concerning the merger of Darjeeling with Sikkim under President’s Rule. SIBLAC has sought verification of such statements by the authorities.

It also referred to recurring references to “Greater Nepal” in public discourse, while stressing that its concerns were not directed against Nepali-speaking or Gorkha citizens.

SIBLAC further raised the issue of the open India-Nepal border and called for continued verification of citizenship and electoral rolls, describing Sikkim as a strategically sensitive state.

The organisation pointed to Sikkim’s location along the borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan, as well as its proximity to the strategically important Siliguri Corridor.

Seeks Governor’s intervention

Invoking Article 371F(g) of the Constitution, SIBLAC has asked Governor Mathur to seek a detailed report from the state government on the matter.

It has also sought confirmation on whether any proposal concerning Sikkim’s territory has been discussed with the Centre and urged the Governor to escalate the matter to the President, if necessary.

SIBLAC has separately urged the Sikkim government to bring an all-party resolution before the state Legislative Assembly affirming that the constitutional protections available to Sikkim under Article 371F cannot be incorporated into any Darjeeling-related settlement without Sikkim’s formal involvement.

The representation was signed by Tseten Tashi Bhutia, SIBLAC convenor and former Sikkim minister.

The organisation said it did not oppose the democratic aspirations of the people of Darjeeling and did not seek confrontation with the region. However, it maintained that Sikkim’s constitutional identity and territorial interests should not be treated as an incidental component of any political settlement concerning Darjeeling.