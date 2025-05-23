The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has strongly condemned the Indian Army’s recent expedition to Mount Khangchen Dzongna, a peak deeply revered by the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities of Sikkim. The climb, according to the group, violates both religious sentiments and existing state protections that prohibit activity on the sacred mountain.

Mount Khangchen Dzongna is not just a geographical landmark but a spiritual symbol, considered the Guardian Deity by the local communities. Recognising its cultural and religious significance, the Sikkim government has enforced a ban on expeditions to the peak through official legal directives.

Despite this, the Indian Army proceeded with its climb, prompting public outrage and a formal statement from SIBLAC expressing grief and frustration. The organisation accused the army of disregarding both local religious values and state-imposed legal protections.

SIBLAC is calling for an explanation from the state’s Ecclesiastical Department, which oversees religious affairs, questioning how such a breach of protocol was permitted. The group is urging the state to prevent similar incidents in the future and to reinforce respect for sacred sites.

“We are deeply hurt by this incident. Our mountain is not just a natural place but a holy guardian for our people,” said SIBLAC convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia. “We hope the government and all responsible groups will understand our feelings and work to protect our heritage.”

The committee has appealed to both civilian and military institutions to honour Sikkim’s sacred geography and traditions, emphasising the importance of cultural sensitivity and legal compliance in preserving indigenous identity.