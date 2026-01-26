Sikkim Guv urges people to uphold constitutional ideals on 77th Republic Day

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on January 26, urged citizens to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work collectively towards building a stronger and more prosperous India.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Paljor Stadium, Mathur said it was the duty of every Indian to protect the values enshrined in the Constitution and carry forward the legacy of the nation’s founding principles.

“Republic Day marks the historic moment when the Constitution came into force, laying the foundation of the Republic of India and enshrining the core ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity,” the governor said.

He added that these principles continue to guide the country’s democratic journey and serve as a moral and constitutional compass for the nation. Emphasising the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Mathur said India’s sovereignty was secured through immense struggle and unwavering commitment.

Paying tribute to the border forces, the governor acknowledged their vigilance and sacrifices in ensuring peace and stability along the nation’s frontiers.

Mathur unfurled the national tricolour and inspected the guard of honour presented by the Sikkim Police and armed forces.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his Republic Day message, called upon the people to reaffirm their faith in the Constitution and renew their commitment to its ideals.

“With unity, confidence and collective effort, Sikkim will continue to progress as a model Himalayan state and contribute meaningfully to India’s journey towards a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive future,” the chief minister said.