In a proactive measure to ensure law and order in the district leading up to the General Elections 2024, Gyalshing District Police organized a flag march along the route of the district town and adjoining areas of Gyalshing Bernyak and Yangthang Assembly Constituencies on March 14.

The flag march, aimed at bolstering security measures, witnessed the participation of key officials including M Bharani Kumaar, District Collector-Cum-District Election Officer, J Jaypandian, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Khemraj Bhattarai, Additional District Collector-cum-Nodal Officer Law and Order and Roshan Gurung, SHO Gyalshing, among other police personnel.

Commencing from Gyalshing Police Station, the march spanned across significant areas including Gyalshing town, New Market Gyalshing, Pandey Colony, Kyongsa, Guruthang, Langang, and Tikjek. A contingent of 50 CAPF personnel from Deputy Commandant 36 Bn SSB joined the march, contributing to preventive actions in maintaining law and order within the district.

This flag march initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to address any potential law and order challenges in the lead-up to the General Elections 2024. Similar marches by the CAPF will be conducted across all sub-divisions in the district, aligning with assessments of the law and order situation and sensitivity of the areas.