After the imposition of the recent meat ban in Sikkim from February 28 to March 14, a joint inspection drive was conducted in Gyalshing after a shop was found violating the ban.

During the inspection, a shop in Nayabazaar, Gyalshing, was found selling 35 kg of dressed poultry chicken in violation of the ban.

The Animal Husbandry Department seized the recovered meat, which was later disposed of as per regulations.

The meat ban, prohibits the slaughter and sale of meat from February 28 to March 14, was imposed by the Ecclesiastical Department.

The Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat, in collaboration with the local police, has urged all shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the directive to avoid legal action.

The Sikkim government announced a complete ban on animal slaughter across the state for 15 days as part of the observance of Buddhist holy days.

According to the circular issued by the Ecclesiastical Department, the prohibition aligns with the Buddhist holy days based on the Tibetan Calendar. During this period, no animals can be slaughtered, and all meat shops in the state must remain closed.

However, fish imported from outside the state can still be sold, while fishing activities within Sikkim will be strictly prohibited.