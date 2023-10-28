In a major political development, Bina Basnett, the founder president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), today formally joined the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Basnett joined the SDF today during a ceremony held in Gangtok in the presence of SDF supremo and former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. Interestingly, HSP president Bhaichung Bhutia was also present at the ceremony.

Along with Basnett, also joining the SDF today were entrepreneur Robin Basnett and Sikkim government's Ret Principal Director of Printing department, Nawang Tshering Lepcha.

Bina Basnett, is a well known social acitivist and politician in Sikkim and is also a physician by profession.

Noteworthy here is that Bhaichung Bhutia had recently announced that he would be joining the SDF. However, Bhutia did not join the SDF during today's ceremony. It is also not clear whether the Hamro Sikkim Party would be merging with the SDF.

Today's development definitely comes as a major boost to the SDF ahead of the state elections that are scheduled to take place next year along with the Lok Sabha elections. If Bhutia joins the SDF and the HSP merges with Chamling's party ahead of the elections, then this will be a power boost for the SDF in combating the might of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).