Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia on January 19 presented a memorandum to Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The memorandum contained demands to resolve two main issues in Sikkim as outlined by Mr. Bhutia; the necessity to resolve the long-standing issue of reservation of seats for the Sikkimese Nepali and the Limboo-Tamng community and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit.

It is well known that the RSS, which has close political and ideological affiliations with the ruling BJP. RSS is also considered the parent organization of the BJP. Therefore Bhaichung requested the RSS chief to use his influence to resolve these two issues of Sikkim as BJP is in power at the center and also in the state with the coalition of SKM.

This is yet another effort by the Hamro Sikkim Party to resolve two of the most important issues plaguing Sikkim socially and politically. Bhaichung Bhutia and Hamro Sikkim Party are doing everything in their power to resolve the issues of Sikkim but unfortunately, the current government does nothing other than give hollow words.

Earlier on January 2 , Bhaichung Bhutia committed the people of Sikkim to settle issues including social justice and equality, the inner line permit, and Article 371 F by 2023.

"Our resolutions are motivated by the need to eliminate several persistent societal concerns in Sikkim. In an official statement, he added, "It is 2023, and we are still unable to address basic concerns like terrible road conditions that claim many lives, the lack of 24-hour electricity, inadequate education, unemployment, crime, corruption, etc.", Bhaichung Bhutia said.

Despite the fact that these problems are universal and fundamental to all societies, he claimed that our leaders have been unable to address them, and he added, "This is because we have elected inept and corrupt politicians into positions of authority