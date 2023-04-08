Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia staged a sit-in-protest on April 8 demanding an FIR over JAC attack incident in Singtam district of Sikkim.

Bhutia staged protest at Singtam police station and decided not to leave the spot unless the FIR is registered.

Earlier, Joint Action Committee general secretary Keshav Sapkota was attacked today during a rally organized in Singtam district of Sikkim, raising concerns over expansion of the definition of the term ‘Sikkimese’ in the Finance Act, 2023.

Sapkota has been rushed to District hospital in Singtam. The rally was called off following the attack.

Security personnel including police forces have reached the rally site to bring the situation under control.

As per latest reports, Section 144 has been imposed in Singtam.

The rally was being organised demanding for the historical and Constitutional definition of Sikkimese which should be kept intact during the special Assembly session proposed on April 10.

Also read : Sikkim: JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota attacked during rally in Singtam, Section 144 imposed