A handwashing station was inaugurated at Sikkim's Government Senior Secondary School in Bariakhop, on October 25 to promote hygiene and health among students.

The event saw the participation of students, teachers and members of the school management committee.

The initiative aims to provide students with the facilities to wash their hands effectively, especially before meals and after using toilet facilities, thereby reducing the risk of infections and promoting overall health.

The inauguration was supported by the Sulabh Sanitation Club, an affiliate of Sulabh International, New Delhi, with notable contributions from team members Rupak Roy Choudhury and Samikshya Das Mohapatra, who helped set the right tone for the occasion.

During the inauguration, Vinod Sharma, Vice Principal of GSSS Bariakhop said that it is very important that handwashing station must be available in every schools.

“It is a foundational component of a healthy school. Group handwashing sessions can be both motivating and enjoyable for children, fostering a culture of cleanliness and health,” he said.

The handwashing station at Bariakhop will encourage regular handwashing among students, which is essential for maintaining a healthy school environment. The simple practice of handwashing is vital for personal and public health, significantly reducing the spread of germs and infections.