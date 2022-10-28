Union Minister for State for Chemical & Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwant Khuba who is on a two-day visit to the state said that Sikkim has no data on Renewable Energy projects.

Addressing a presser on October 28 after attending a meeting with various departments including Aspirational Districts when he was asked what is the status of Renewable Energy projects in the state of Sikkim he said "We discussed it in a meeting also and have asked them but there is no data in any projects, have asked them to come up with the data".

Notably, as of now the state government is reviewing the Hydel, Solar, and Wind projects and after reviewing they will come up with the data.

By 2030 PM Narendra Modi has set a target to generate 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuels and after the review in which the Centre will work for Sikkim's renewable development also.

When it was asked the condition of the only national highway of the state is in pathetic condition, to this, the Minister said, "80 per cent highway is in Mamata Banerjee's control and because of difficult demography it is taking time but PM Narendra Modi is keeping a strict look on Norteast's development and every month he holds meetings to review the development works".

Further, the minister also shared that the purpose of his visit to the State is to see how the Government of India’s flagship programs is being implemented in the State and lauded the Health department for its tremendous work in the health sector.

He also mentioned various centrally sponsored schemes regarding agriculture, Jal Jeevan Yojana, including other schemes, and said they are being successfully implemented in the state.