‘Sikkim has zero tolerance for threats’: CM Tamang stresses on unity, warns against unrest

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 23 made it clear that his government will not tolerate any activity that threatens national security, following opposition calls for a “Nepal-style movement” to oust his administration.

Addressing a public event in Gangtok, Tamang said: “Our government has zero tolerance for threats to national security.” He emphasised that while constructive criticism and democratic dissent are welcome, any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Marking Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood, the chief minister highlighted the state’s strategic importance. “This occasion is not only a reflection of how the people of Sikkim cherish their identity as proud Indians, but it is also a reminder of how this small Himalayan state has, with peace and dignity, contributed to the nation by safeguarding the Union through its vital geopolitical position,” he said.

Sikkim shares borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal, making its stability crucial to India’s security. Tamang noted that state institutions will act swiftly against sedition, incitement or any effort to disturb public order. “Any activity that seeks to foment unrest, undermine national decisions, or endanger public safety will be addressed decisively and within the full scope of the law,” he added.

He also underlined the government’s initiatives to strengthen trust between people and institutions, saying such efforts build resilience against “forces that seek to harm our collective harmony.”

Calling on political leaders, civil society and citizens to uphold a “shared responsibility,” Tamang said dialogue and lawful protest are part of democracy, but violence and intimidation have no place in Sikkim’s future.

“The people of Sikkim have time and again rejected the violence, intimidation, or attempts to exploit fear and will continue to do so in future,” he said.