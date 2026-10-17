The High Court of Sikkim has directed authorities to immediately stop the discharge of untreated sewage from hotels and households in Lachen and Lachung into the Lachen Chu and Lachung Chu rivers, key tributaries of the Teesta, warning that hotels failing to comply within four weeks will have to shut down until they meet the requirements.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan described the situation as a “very sorry state of affairs”.

The order was passed in a suo motu public interest litigation (WP(PIL) No. 10 of 2026) concerning garbage and waste in farmland. It followed an inspection report prepared by the Mangan District Legal Services Authority and forwarded by the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority.

The report found that septic tanks in the two high-altitude tourist destinations overflow during peak tourist season, with excess black water and grey water discharged through outlet pipes into channels, jhoras and streams that feed the rivers.

Inspectors also found sewage pipes from some houses in Lachung connected directly to the river. The report noted a foul odour and yellowish discharge in the affected areas.

The report estimated Lachen’s population at 3,010 and Lachung’s at 3,332. During peak season, the two villages also receive an estimated floating tourist population of 1,575 and 2,309 people per day, respectively. The army presence was estimated at around 1,500 personnel in Lachen and 1,900 in Lachung.

The court directed the authorities to issue immediate instructions to hotels and households to stop the untreated discharge and submit a progress report within four weeks. It warned that hotels failing to comply within the stipulated period would necessarily have to be closed until compliance was achieved.

The bench also directed that the Dzumsas of Lachen and Lachung be impleaded as parties to the proceedings. Officials of the Sikkim Pollution Control Board, the Pipons of both villages and the Mangan District Collector may appear at the next hearing, either in person or virtually.

On sewage infrastructure, the court directed the state government to identify locations requiring sewage treatment plants (STPs) in each district within three weeks. The government must approach the Ministry of Jal Shakti within a further week and submit a compliance report within five weeks.

The court was informed that an STP was being installed at Chungthang, but no such facilities existed elsewhere in the state.

The bench also directed the District Legal Services Authorities to compile reports covering all six districts within four weeks, with the state government providing additional funds for the exercise. Amicus Curiae Tara Devi Chettri will subsequently submit a consolidated report.

The inspection report further noted that a Public Health Engineering Department proposal to establish sewerage systems and treatment plants in Lachen and Lachung under the Vibrant Villages Programme had not been taken up by the National River Conservation Directorate. The directorate reportedly considered the projects to be town-level infrastructure rather than river conservation measures.

The state government has maintained that untreated discharge from the two villages flows directly into the rivers, and a response to its position is awaited.

Regarding the army area at Thangu, officials informed the inspection team that liquid waste was being directed to designated pits. A bacteria-based treatment trial is also underway, with results expected in six to seven months.

The court’s directions seek to address the immediate sewage discharge while requiring authorities to report on longer-term treatment infrastructure and waste management across Sikkim.

