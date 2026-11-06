The Sikkim High Court has expressed satisfaction with the state government's efforts to repair and improve infrastructure at the Sikkim Government Law College in Burtuk, Gangtok, with the renovated building expected to be ready by December 22, 2026.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan made the observation on November 4 while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (WP(PIL) No. 13 of 2026) concerning the dilapidated condition of the college building.

The Bench noted that the state government had complied with "almost all" of its earlier directions. It took on record a Structural Feasibility Report submitted by the Divisional Engineer of the Buildings and Housing Department, which was received by the court registry on October 26.

The court also considered two compliance reports dated November 3, submitted on behalf of Respondent Nos. 2 and 3, and Respondent No. 4.

Additional Advocate General Zangpo Sherpa informed the Bench that the college building would be ready by December 22. The court recorded the submission and directed the state to obtain a structural stability certificate and ensure that adequate fire safety measures are in place before the building is put to use.

In a significant development, several lawyers who had studied at the college offered to form an Alumni Association to support efforts to improve facilities for students.

Deputy Solicitor General of India Sangita Pradhan and advocate Gita Bista were among those who expressed their willingness to initiate the process. The Bench appreciated the initiative.

Those present during the hearing included Government Advocates Thinlay Dorjee Bhutia and S. K. Chettri, Assistant Government Advocate Sujan Sunwar, and Kazi Sangay Thupden, a member of the Fact-Finding Committee. Vice Principal Dr. Jigme Dorjee Bhutia and fifth-year law student Tilak Sharma also attended.

The matter has been adjourned for further consideration after the winter vacation.