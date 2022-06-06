GANGTOK: The state government's "One Family One Government Job" scheme was recently uphold by the Sikkim high court. A division bench of the Sikkim high court, consisting of chief justice Biswanath Somadder and justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, noted that the scheme provided jobs to over 13,000 people.

During the previous SDF regime in Sikkim, under then-chief minister Pawan Chamling, the scheme was launched.

“More than 13,000 citizens residing in the State of Sikkim have got employment in the process. As such, the bona fides of the exercise undertaken under the Scheme cannot be held to be suspect since its object and purpose was to provide one family one job,” the Sikkim high court said.

“The beneficial nature of the Scheme cannot be doubted and examined at this stage purely on the basis of technicalities as provided under the Sikkim Government Service Rules, 1974,” the Sikkim high court added.

The Sikkim high court was hearing petitions from unemployed youths in the state who were protesting the scheme.