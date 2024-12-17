As Sikkim grapples with rising Hepatitis 'A' cases, the health department of the state initiated urgent measures to combat the waterborne infection which has recently surfaced in Gangtok and surrounding areas.

33 cases have been reported from the OPD and IPD of STNM Hospital and CRH since December 1, prompting immediate action by health authorities.

In response to the growing concern, a meeting was convened on December 17, 2024, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to address the situation. The meeting focused on strategies to prevent the further spread of the infection and safeguard public health.

Several crucial steps have been outlined to curb the outbreak. These include:

- Health officials will immediately trace and monitor individuals who may have been in close contact with infected patients to prevent further transmission.

- The Health Department is set to launch a public awareness campaign to educate the community on Hepatitis 'A', its prevention, symptoms, and treatment options.

- The department will carry out inspections of local eateries, including hotels, restaurants, and fast-food outlets, to ensure that hygiene and sanitation standards are strictly followed.

- The R.D.D and P.H.E Departments will conduct sampling and testing of local water sources to check for contamination, which is suspected to be a major cause of the outbreak.

In light of the outbreak, the health department has urged the public to take preventive measures to protect themselves:

- Residents are advised to boil water for at least 10 minutes after the first bubble appears or use purified water to avoid contamination.

- Regular handwashing using the SUMAN-K method, especially before meals and after using the washroom, is essential to prevent infection.

- People are urged to refrain from consuming street food or food from unhygienic sources, as they could be a potential cause of the disease.

- Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly with hot water before consumption.

The health department has urged the public to be vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if any of the following symptoms appear:

- Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

- Dark urine

- Fatigue

- Nausea and vomiting

- Abdominal pain

- Loss of appetite

- Early Diagnosis is Key

The health department has stated the importance of early diagnosis and timely medical intervention in managing Hepatitis 'A'.

Residents who notice any symptoms are encouraged to visit their nearest health center for prompt treatment.

The health authorities have also stressed that prevention is crucial in controlling the outbreak. Public awareness and adherence to safety measures are key to ensuring that Hepatitis 'A' does not spread further within the community.