Sikkim Health Minister GT Dhungel has refuted claims that a government medical college has been approved for the state, terming the assertion as "absurd".

Despite a public notice from the National Medical Commission (NMC) listing Sikkim Government Medical College among 113 applicants for new undergraduate medical colleges, Dhungel confirmed that the NMC denied approval after a survey on June 24.

The Sikkim BJP president, Dilli Ram Thapa, had earlier extended gratitude to Union Health Minister JP Nadda for the alleged approval, praising the swift decision.

However, Dhungel clarified that many formalities remain incomplete, and no work has been initiated on the proposed medical college.

The health minister's statement contradicts the claims of both the BJP and the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, which had credited Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay for pursuing the demand for a medical college.

The SKM spokesperson, Bikash Basnet, had hailed the approval as a milestone, stating that the medical college would make Sikkim a medical hub and enhance health and education in the state.

In conclusion, the approval status of the proposed government medical college in Sikkim remains uncertain, with the health minister denying approval and the BJP and SKM parties claiming otherwise.