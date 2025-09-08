Sikkim: Heavy rains block roads in Singbel and Upper Khamdong, authorities on alert

Heavy rainfall in parts of Gangtok district last night has caused significant disruption to road traffic, with key routes in Singbel and Upper Khamdong affected.

In Singbel, the road at 8th Mile, Singbel Ward under Patuk Singbel GPU, has been completely blocked, leaving residents and commuters stranded. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rabdang has instructed the concerned authorities to clear the blockage at the earliest and restore normal traffic flow. Local officials are coordinating with teams on the ground to remove debris and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Upper Khamdong has caused debris slides onto the road. Water from the heavy rains is flowing towards a nearby church and adjoining road, creating further difficulties for commuters. Authorities have urged locals to exercise caution while moving through the affected areas.

The District Administration has called upon all allied departments to coordinate and take necessary measures to manage the situation. Emergency response teams have been deployed where required, and monitoring of the affected areas is ongoing to ensure swift mitigation and public safety.