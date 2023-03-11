Sikkim, the tiny Himalayan state known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture, has been hit by a fresh spell of heavy snowfall. More than a hundred tourist vehicles were left stranded in the Tsomgo lake area on JN Road due to the heavy snowfall, with further details awaited.

This is not the first time that Sikkim has witnessed such heavy snowfall. In December 2021, 275 vehicles carrying tourists were stranded in Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, two of the state's most important tourist destinations. Despite the challenges posed by heavy snowfall, businesses in Sikkim are hopeful of a good tourist inflow this year.

Last year, the state faced severe threats to its tourism sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the state government allowing the entry of visitors, tour operators have reported a good number of tourists arriving on an average every day.

Although the snowfall has posed tough challenges for vehicular movement, tourists have been thrilled to experience the magnificent landscapes that have turned whitish due to the snow. While the mercury level in North Sikkim has dipped significantly to 2 degrees, the state is expected to receive more snowfall this year, making it an ideal destination for winter tourism.

Meanwhile, the Checkpost SHO, Thinley Rabden, has confirmed that the stranded tourists will be taken to army settlements until further arrangements can be made.