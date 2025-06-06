Relief and evacuation efforts picked up pace Friday morning in North Sikkim as helicopter operations resumed from Pakyong Greenfield Airport, following days of disruption caused by persistent bad weather.

The first sortie of the day carried out a critical mission to Chaten, airlifting nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and vital equipment to support ongoing disaster relief operations in the region. On the return leg, the helicopter evacuated civilians stranded due to landslides and flash floods.

The Indian Air Force deployed Mi-17 helicopters not only to evacuate tourists but also to transport supplies for Army units operating in the affected zones. Civil teams, including personnel from the Power Department of Sikkim and Airtel, were also flown in to restore telecommunications and electricity using satellite-based systems and portable power units in areas that remain cut off by road.

Communication support is being reinforced by police teams carrying essential radio and network gear to reestablish connectivity in the isolated locations.

Landslides and flash floods triggered by days of heavy rainfall have severely affected North Sikkim, particularly the tourism hub of Lachen, which remains inaccessible by road. On June 4, the Indian Army established foot access to the village and reached 113 stranded tourists, who are now awaiting evacuation.

Earlier this week, on June 3, around 30 tourists, including foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted. However, six people remain missing after a devastating landslide struck an Army camp in Chaten on June 1. Nine Army personnel, including officers and family members, have been confirmed dead. Among the missing are Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, his wife Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), and their daughter.

Another landslide occurred late Thursday night near the Army Hospital at Theng, damaging a vehicle but causing no casualties.

Tourism department officials have suspended permits for travel to the severely affected areas of Lachen and Lachung. Speaking on the situation, CS Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation, stated that while Chungthang subdivision remains isolated, the rest of Sikkim is open for tourism.

Rescue efforts will continue, subject to weather conditions and operational safety.