Tourists and locals attending the Jorethang Maghey Mela 2025 will soon be able to view Sikkim's stunning landscape from above, as authorities unveil plans for helicopter joy rides during the traditional fair.

The groundbreaking initiative, led by Zoom-Salghari MLA Madan Cintury, marks a significant departure from previous years. Two strategic locations - the IRB Ground and JNV Playground - have been earmarked as helicopter bases following extensive site assessments.

Test flights are scheduled in the coming weeks to evaluate landing conditions and safety parameters at both locations. The final selection will depend on technical feasibility and adherence to aviation safety standards.

The Maghey Mela, a centuries-old fair celebrating Sikkim's cultural heritage, typically draws thousands of visitors from across Northeast India. The introduction of aerial tours is expected to offer a fresh perspective on both the festivities and the region's mountainous terrain.