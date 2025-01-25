The President of India has approved the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2024, recognizing 49 individuals for their selfless courage in saving lives. Among the recipients, two of Sikkim’s finest—Dawa Tshering Lepcha and Dr. Pema Tenzing Lachungpa—have been posthumously awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, the highest accolade in the series.





This year’s awards were conferred across three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Notably, 17 individuals received the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, including six posthumous honors. The unparalleled bravery displayed by Lepcha and Lachungpa underscores Sikkim’s spirit of resilience and humanity, bringing immense pride to the state.





The Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards are a testament to the courage and compassion of individuals from diverse backgrounds who risk their lives for others. Recipients are honored with a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister, and a monetary allowance. The awards are presented by respective Union Ministries, organizations, or state governments.





In addition to Sikkim’s contributions, the awards also celebrated bravery from across India, including individuals from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These recognitions serve as a reminder of the unwavering heroism that exists in every corner of the nation