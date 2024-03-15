The Sikkim High Court has accepted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the contentious issue of the sale of shares of Teesta Urja Limited, now Sikkim Urja Limited. The revelation was made by MK Subba, Chief Spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

The PIL championed by the SDF aims to challenge the government's decision to sell shares of the Teesta Urja Limited during a cabinet meeting. Subba has criticized this move labeling it as a blatant disregard for Sikkim's Hydro Power policy and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Teesta Urja Limited, a key player in Sikkim's hydro-power sector has been at the center of controversy following the government's decision to offload its shares.