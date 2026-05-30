Sikkim High Court admits PIL challenging odd-even vehicle rule, seeks public feedback

The High Court of Sikkim on May 30 admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the statewide odd-even vehicular movement regulation imposed by the Government of Sikkim.

The PIL was filed by Mahesh Rai, spokesperson of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP), questioning the impact of the restrictions on the public.

Hearing the matter, a division bench of the High Court directed all District Collectors across the state to issue public notices within three days and gather grievances and concerns from citizens affected by the odd-even vehicle movement rule. The District Collectors have been instructed to submit their reports before the court.

The court also directed the state government to place on record the specific public transportation measures and arrangements introduced to facilitate movement for residents during the implementation of the restrictions.

The odd-even regulation was introduced by the state government as part of traffic and mobility management measures. However, the policy has drawn criticism from several sections of the public, who have raised concerns over inconvenience and accessibility.

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on June 9, when the court is expected to review the reports submitted by the district administrations and the state government.