The Sikkim High Court has restrained the Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) and its contractors from dumping mud and excavated material into the Teesta River in connection with the Sevok-Rangpo railway project.

The direction came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (WP(PIL) No. 09 of 2026) filed by residents of Melli Bazar in Namchi district, who alleged that soil, debris and excavation waste from railway construction had been dumped along the river basin, allegedly disturbing the Teesta's natural flow and causing water to overflow towards Sikkim.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan directed IRCON and its contractors to dispose of excavated material only at designated dumping sites and not in the river.

The court directed the District Collector of Namchi to ensure compliance and take action against violations under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The Collector has also been asked to examine whether the dumping has disturbed the river's natural flow and, if so, recommend corrective measures.

The District Collector and the State Pollution Control Board have been added as respondents in the case.

Court takes note of inspection report

On September 7, 2026, the High Court had directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Namchi, to inspect the locations mentioned in the petition.



After taking note of a report submitted by the DLSA Secretary on October 3, the court issued the latest directions to prevent further dumping and assess its possible impact on the river.

The petitioners have sought the removal of dumped material, construction of protective walls, and the formation of an expert committee comprising hydrologists and environmental engineers to assess the situation.

They have also sought restoration costs under the Polluter Pays principle, which requires those responsible for environmental damage to bear the cost of remediation.

The District Collector's report is due within three weeks, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 17, 2026.

The Teesta is a major river system supporting communities and ecosystems across Sikkim and West Bengal. Construction debris dumped in river channels can obstruct water flow, aggravate erosion and increase flood risks, making the implementation of environmental safeguards a key concern as infrastructure projects progress.