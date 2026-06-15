Sikkim High Court defers SIR petition, advises petitioner to approach Supreme Court

The High Court of Sikkim has declined to hear a petition concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, observing that the matter is already under consideration before the Supreme Court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan stated that it would not be appropriate for the High Court to independently examine the issue while related proceedings are pending before the apex court.

The court advised the petitioner to either directly approach the Supreme Court or seek transfer of the case to the apex court. The matter has accordingly been adjourned sine die.

According to sources, the petitioner is expected to approach the Supreme Court in the coming days. Discussions and consultations are currently underway and a decision on the next legal course of action is anticipated shortly.

The case originates from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh. The organisation is not seeking a stay on the Special Intensive Revision process but has requested that the exercise be conducted in a fair manner, including reconsideration of the cut-off year used to determine voter eligibility.

The petitioner has argued that the issue carries significant implications for Sikkim in view of the state's special constitutional protections under Article 371F of the Constitution and has sought judicial consideration of concerns linked to the electoral revision process.