Sikkim High Court gives government three weeks to review NH-10 odd-even policy

The Sikkim High Court has given the state government three weeks to reconsider its odd-even vehicle movement policy on a key stretch of NH-10 between Mayfair Junction in Ranipool and Zero Point Junction in Gangtok.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan issued the direction on September 22 while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Rai and others against the State of Sikkim and other authorities.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Zangpo Sherpa told the court that the government was reviewing the restrictions imposed on the NH-10 stretch. Taking note of the submission, the Bench adjourned the matter for three weeks and fixed the next hearing for October 15.

The court's latest order comes after it had earlier examined the wider public impact of the government's decision to extend odd-even restrictions beyond Gangtok.

The restrictions have undergone several changes since May, when the state government introduced measures aimed at conserving fuel amid concerns over its availability. The government later withdrew odd-even restrictions on private vehicles across all districts, except Gangtok town, with effect from May 31.

The decision followed a review by the state government, which found that sufficient buffer stocks of petrol and high-speed diesel had been built up to meet prevailing requirements. The odd-even system within Gangtok town, however, remained in force.

The government's broader fuel-conservation measures also included reducing the Chief Minister's vehicle convoy by 50 per cent, introducing a five-day working week in government offices, allowing half of the government workforce to work from home on a roster basis and cutting fuel allocations for official vehicles by 30 per cent.

The restrictions came under judicial scrutiny after the petitioners challenged the expansion of the odd-even system across Sikkim, citing difficulties caused to the public by the curbs on vehicular movement.

During an earlier hearing, the High Court sought details of the problems faced by residents and directed district authorities to collect and submit public grievances. It also sought information on public transport and other alternative mobility arrangements.

The court had earlier said that the immediate issue before it was to assess the difficulties experienced by the public following the imposition of the odd-even rules.

The September 22 proceedings indicate that the state government is now reconsidering the restrictions on the specified NH-10 corridor. The outcome of that review is expected to come before the High Court when the matter is taken up on October 15.